Inmates batter child rapist

A MAN who was recently jailed for 10 years for having sexual activity with a child (a family member), is now a patient of the infirmary at the Georgetown Prison after inmates gave him a severe trashing, prison sources have confirmed.

The Prison authority noted that Alvin Rudder is receiving treatment and the incident is being investigated. On March 30, a 12-member jury found him guilty on the first of two counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was before Justice Navindra Singh in the Georgetown High Court, who handed down the 10-year sentence after the forewoman had declared that the jury found him guilty on the first count and not guilty on the second count.

For the first count, the verdict was in the proportion of 11 guilty and 1 not guilty and the second count was also in the proportion of 10 not guilty and 2 guilty. When asked by the judge what he would like to say to him, Rudder, who was on the brink of tears, said, “Your Honour, I neva do it. I don’t know nothing about it.”

The accused was unrepresented by an attorney, while the state was represented by Tuanna Hardy and Siand Dhurjon. According to the indictment, Rudder on two occasions – April 9, 2012 and between July 1 and 31, 2013 in the county of Demerara, engaged in sexual activity with a child, a family member.