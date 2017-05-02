GPF donates $2.5M worth in musical instruments to Scouts

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday donated $2.5M worth in musical instruments to the ‘E’ Division scouts while a similar donation will be made to the scouts of ‘G’ Division soon.

According to a release from the Force, the donation was done by Woman Assistant Commissioner of Police and Second-in-Command of the Force’s Administration, Maxine Graham, DSM, to Commander ‘E’ Division, Senior Superintendent Fizal Karimbaksh, who has direct responsibility for the scouts in the division.

Also present were Director of Music, Superintendent Charmaine Stuart and several members of ‘E’ Division Scout Group. The musical instruments donated included: one base drum, two snare drums, two trombones, one tenor saxophone, one alto saxophone, two Bb Clarinets, two trumpets, two flutes along with accessories for the instruments such as cleaning kit, oil, straps, sticks, etc.

According to the release, Graham urged the scouts to take care of the instruments and to make full use of them. She also indicated that training will be provided to the scouts at least twice weekly by ranks of the Guyana Police Force Band room so that they can be fully “au fait” of how to use the instruments.

Commander Fizal Karimbaksh thanked the Force on behalf of the scouts for the donation. He said that after the youths would have been fully trained, ranks from the Force’s Band room would not have to travel up to the Division for certain events because the scouts will do the job.