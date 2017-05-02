First Lady warns of scholarship scam 

The Office of the First Lady of Guyana has received further reports that residents of Georgetown and other areas in Guyana have been approached via phone calls and text messages with requests for payment in return for the opportunity to gain scholarships.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger would like to make clear that her office has no such programme and would not request cash from private citizens.

“Further, should anyone receive any such request they should immediately report it to the nearest police station so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice,” the release concluded.