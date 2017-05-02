Doctor assaulted by patient at West Dem Hospital

CHAOS broke out at the West Demerara Hospital around 20:30hrs Sunday when a patient assaulted a doctor and damaged hospital property after he was informed that an X-ray could not have been done on his arm at that time of the night.

Police on the West Demerara are investigating the matter in which it was alleged that a middle-aged resident of Belle West, West Bank Demerara ‘chucked’ and pushed the doctor while his relatives encouraged him.

The doctor, whose name has been withheld, was on duty at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency department when the man visited seeking medical attention for pain in his left arm. Police Commander, Leslie James,told the Guyana Chronicle Monday that after the doctor informed the man that the x-ray department was closed at the time and advised him to visit a private institution, he became annoyed and chucked the doctor and pushed him.

Police said the man appeared drunk, and along with his relatives, was berated by another patient at the hospital. At this time, the man and his relatives became irate and a scuffle ensued between them and the man who scolded them about their attitude toward the doctor. Hospital property was damaged during the brawl. The matter was reported to police and statements were taken.

Police investigations continue.