Asafa enters Guinness Book of World Records

[Jamaica Observer] – Jamaican sprinter and former world 100 metre record holder Asafa Powell is now the holder of a Guinness World Record.
According to a release from the athlete’s management, Powell has been named a record holder for most competitive 100 metre races completed in under 10 seconds.Powell has 97 such runs. The athlete, who refers to himself as the ‘Sub-10 King’, recorded his 97th sub-10 clocking with 9.94 seconds in an IAAF Diamond League race in Zurich last year.
According to the release, Powell will seek his 98th sub-10 run at the IAAF Diamond League opener in Doha, Qatar on Friday.