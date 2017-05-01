Visual Arts vaccination competition winners awarded

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Health Dr Karen Cummings has given the assurance that the ministry remains committed to addressing immunisation challenges in Guyana as the 15th Vaccination Week in the Americas comes to an end.

During remarks at the symposium for a Visual Arts competition which was held at the National Library, Church and Main Streets, last Friday, Minister Cummings explained that through innovative and effective solutions, the ministry will be able to utilise advocacy, education and communication to become central.

However, she noted that the students who participated in the competition have earned her respect for their dedication, especially in their use of creative displays on the importance of immunisation.

“We wish that you would continue to express in your own simple words and art, how you feel about issues that affect your own well-being and that of the people around you,” the minister said.

She stressed that all of the students who participated in the competition should take every opportunity to display their talent and creativity for the betterment of the country.

The winners of the competition in the 14-16 categories were Precious Barrow, who copped the first place and Donlee Castello, who placed second. Both received a book bag each.

The winners of the Visual Arts competition in the 7-10 categories were Anmarie Goberdhan in first place, followed by Dinesh Shivgobin in second place, and Tameshwar Singh in third place.

Those present at the awards were Deputy Chief Nursing Officer Linda Johnson; Maternal and Child Health Director and EPI support Officer, Dr Linda Bancroft; and Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation PAHO/WHO representative, Dr. Janice Woolford, along with other officials.

The minister had previously emphasised at the joint ceremony of the 15th Vaccination Week in the Americas, in Suriname, the importance of vaccination, which she said is one of the most significant and necessary aspects for humans to live a healthy life, the Government Information Agency (GINA) said.