STARR Computers joins wagon — encourages girls to pursue careers in ICT

AS part of Girls in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) observance, STARR Computers hosted students of five city secondary schools to promote the initiative to encourage girls and young women to consider studies and careers in the sector.

The event, which was held at 59 Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, saw participation by students of Charlestown, Brickdam, Dolphin, Central High and Lodge secondary schools.

The students were addressed by Sales/Marketing/HP Product Manager Penny Francis; Lenovo\Qsee Product Manager Shunella Taylor; Computer Technician Shamice Narine; and Accounts Administrator Roschel Bridgmohan.

International Girls in ICT Day, celebrated on the fourth Thursday in April every year, is geared at creating a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider car?eers in the growing field of ICTs, and enabling both girls and technology companies to reap the benefits of greater female participation in the ICT sector.

Held under the theme, “Expanding horizons, changing minds,” STARR Computers President Michael Mohan explained that current and emerging technologies are fundamentally altering the job market, the type of jobs that will exist in the future and the skills that will be required for those jobs.

He said women’s already low participation in the ICT professions put them at risk to lose out even further. To tackle these challenges, policy tools and focused programmes are needed to shift priorities and investments, and to change the stereotypes and perceptions of women and girls in the ICT field begins in early childhood.

Fundamental obstacles to these changes are education systems in many countries that have not changed in decades, or kept up with new technology breakthroughs.

To achieve sustainable development, “we must rethink education, training and learning strategies to equip young women and girls with the skills required by 21st century labour markets,” Mohan said.