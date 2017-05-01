Stand firm! FITUG urges unions at Labour Day rally

Vice President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) Komal Chand championed the cause for unions across the country to stand resolute amid rising challenges.

As he addressed a multitude of people during the 2017 May Day Rally at the National Park today, Chand said this year’s observance is once again characterized by unity and togetherness. This is the second consecutive year that the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and FITUG have collaborated to host the Labour Day March.

“In the recent months, we have seen improved collaboration and cooperation among our bodies. This is indeed a positive development,” he told the working class, while noting that the challenges of the day, demand greater unity – a sentiment, which was expressed by many of the other trade unionists and political leaders that took to the stage.

“Today, we see hard-won benefits, conditions and rights, won through struggles and sacrifices, under attack and at risk of being rolled back. It is incumbent on us all to defend, protect and advance our class gains and help to build a country that will assure that our tomorrows are better, one where our rights are upheld and our lives are qualitatively enriched,” he noted.

Meanwhile, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Executive Member and Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira, who addressed the gathering amid loud heckling, echoed similar sentiments as she spoke of a dim future for Guyana under the current Administration.

According to her, many of the achievements made by the working class after years of struggle are now being threatened as she pointed to the Sugar, Rice, and Bauxite Industries.

“Every productive sector is on the decline. In the Sugar Industry, estates are being closed and thousands are being dismissed. In the Rice Sector, there are no new markets,” she posited, noting that the situation is no different in the Mining (Bauxite) and Forestry sectors.

“This deteriorating economy has resulted in a devaluation of our currency and reduced imports,” she added.

The situation, the Opposition Chief Whip posited, is further compounded by harsh polices and tax measures imposed by the administration on the working class. Despite their political affiliation, Guyanese from all walks of life are concerned about the state of affairs of the country.

Prior to the speeches, union workers from all corners of Guyana flooded the streets of Georgetown decked in red, with umbrellas in hand and colourful banners.

The march commenced at Parade Ground and made its way to Main Street then onto the Avenue of the Republic, into D’urban Street and then all the way to the National Park for the unity rally, where Government Ministers and representatives of the parliamentary Opposition were also present.