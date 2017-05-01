Ramlakhan tops senior field, Dundas leads juniors at Precision Pistol Shoot

JOSHUA Ramlakhan improved his second-place position in the previous competition as he shot his way to the top spot when the Smallbore Section of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) held its second .22 Precision Pistol Shoot for the year at the Tactical Services Unit Range last Saturday.
Attracting another large turnout of shooters, the seniors competed at the 7-, 10- and 15-metre distances while the juniors tested each other at 5, 7 and 10 metres.
Ramlakhan edged out Azaad Hassan for the top spot by a single point, 214 to 213 with the third place going to Randy Sarjoo who amassed 211 points.
Dundas took the junior category with 208 points ahead of Clayton Charles who managed 202 with the third place taken by Randy Barnwell one point back on 201. Barnwell had ended second in the previous competition.