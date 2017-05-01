Organisation of workers big on agenda — as workers hit the streets in observance of Labour Day

By Zena Henry

THE organisation of workers is expected to be the dominant theme today as workers take to the streets of Georgetown in observance of Labour Day, celebrated on May 1 every year.

This is the direction being advocated by Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) General-Secretary Lincoln Lewis, who is urging solidarity among all stakeholders of the labour umbrella unions.

Members of the GTUC, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) will be leading the parade today, pledging full support for the various categories of workers they represent.

Lewis said this year’s Labour Day observance is being held under the theme, “Organising – Necessary Pre-requisite in Building a Strong United Trade Union Movement,” pointing out that “we [unions] must see the need to adjust and increase strategies to ensure our responsibilities.”

He said unions are answerable to their membership and their contributions to society.

“We are responsible to our membership and to our society. We are responsible to communities; these make up the places where our workers live,” the veteran trade unionist said, noting that organisation of citizens is key for the smooth functioning of labour relationships.

Lewis said the trade union movement is a creature of conflict, necessary for human development.

“It was the resistance of workers against exploitation in the workplace, deprivation and marginalisation in the wider society that led to the establishment of this organisation to represent the interest of the collective,” he said.

With unity, there is strength, Lewis said, pointing out that workers without support structures are often at the mercy of uncaring and self-serving employers.

“Our history has shown, from the period of slavery, when the masses are organised as a force, systems of oppression and deprivations can be toppled.”

Lewis asserted that it was the sacrifices of people, often seen through their sweat, blood and tears that made better living and working conditions possible.

A lesson of history, the general-secretary said, is that power concedes nothing without demand and everything that workers have achieved was not without resilience and conflict.

Labour Week commenced Sunday with a church service at the St James the Less Church, David Street, Kitty, Georgetown. In the afternoon, a wreath-laying and tribute ceremony was held to pay homage and respect to the Father of Trade Unionism in then British Guiana, Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow.