Mocha Champs FC elects new executive; Noel Harry is president

FOLLOWING years of not having a full executive committee to chart the way forward for the many youths in the village of Mocha on the East Bank of Demerera, members of the Mocha Champs Football Club (MCFC) last Sunday afternoon elected a new executive committee at the Mocha Arcadia Community Centre.

Long-standing member and president, Noel Harry, was retained to lead the club which has been one of the oldest members of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) The club also won the first association senior league.

Vice-president is Herman Prince while Ms Olive Harrison will serve as secretary while Ms Bernetta Ann Baker has taken on responsibilities as treasurer. Technical Director is Lindon Harrison with Walter Giles the Equipment and Field Director.

The three committee members are Seenauth Ramsahai, MsAbeeva Kurt and Natasha Forris.

The elections were conducted by EBFA president Franklin Wilson who challenged to new body to work collectively towards bringing back Mocha Champs to the high standards they had achieved in the past.

Wilson also encouraged Harry and his team to focus their energies on development of the youth players, as this is the focus of the association. Wilson took the opportunity to present 10 footballs to the club to assist in ther preparation of their teams.

Harry expressed gratitude to the members for their confidence in him and promised to do his best along with the executive members to bring back the club to its former glory days with the help of the parents and community members.

The new body is expected to meet today (Tuesday) to work on a programme for the club as well as put systems in place for participation in the association’s Ralph Green-sponsored Under-11 League which is expected to kick off shortly.