Father of five killed in minibus accident

A FATHER of five was killed on Sunday morning when the minibus in which he was travelling turned into the path of the oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another minibus.

Dead is Clive Alexander Hercules, 53, of Belle West Phase 2, West Bank Demerara (WBD). With the help of members of the Guyana Fire Service, Hercules, who was pinned in the front passenger seat of the bus, was extricated and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The accident reportedly occurred around 04:30hrs Sunday on the Le Ressouvenir Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and involved Winston Belgrave, 45, of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, the driver of minibus PTT 7715,and Jagdeo Singh, 37, of Lusignan, ECD, driver of another minibus BPP 1340.

According to Belgrave, he was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when he was blinded by the lights of a vehicle coming from the opposite direction and into his lane, causing him to pull north which resulted in both vehicles colliding head-on.

As a result of the impact, he said, both he and Hercules, who was travelling with him, were injured.

Singh, the driver of the other vehicle, was also injured in the collision, as were Caleb Henry, 24, and Raphael Khemraj, 21, both of Lusignan, also on the East Coast, who were all travelling with Singh.

Singh, Henry and Khemraj were taken by public-spirited persons to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where the latter two were admitted, and are said to be in stable condition.Singh, on the other hand, was later taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he is now a patient.

In an interview with this publication, Hercules’ wife, Veronica, said she received a call shortly after 06:00hrs from her husband’s daughter, who lives all the way in Saint Maarten, telling her about the tragedy.

Still in doubt, she called Edward B Beharry Limited, where her husband worked as a security guard, and it was they who confirmed that he had indeed died in an accident.

She next tried to see her husband’s remains at the Lyken Funeral Parlour, but was told by an attendant there that she can only do so in the company of a police rank.

Ranks at the Plaisance Police Station confirmed this.

“The police told me that the post mortem is Wednesday, and only then a rank will be able to go with me. So, until then, I’ll just have to wait,” she said sadly.