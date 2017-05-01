Changes made to the RSTC’s seven-race `Photo Finish’ card

SOME changes have been made to the Rising Sun Turf Club’s (RSTC) seven-race `Photo Finish’ seven-race card that is billed for Sunday at the club’s facility, Arima Park, West Coast Berbice.

According to information received, because of the response from racehorse owners and sponsors, the organisers – Jumbo Auto Sales and Stables, in conjunction with the RSTC, decided to increase the prize moneys for some of the races.

The feature event remains the 1400m race horses classified D3 and Lower with $1M up for the winner.

Among the top Guyana and West Indian-bred horses that have already been registered for this event are Golden Blue Echo, Lady Budapest, Just Call Me Boss and Spite Fire.

An 1100m race is also on the cards and this will be for horses classified H3 and Lower and four-year-old non-earners for 2017 and carries a first-place prize of $350 000.

The other five races on the day’s card are all over 1400 metres and they are all open to horses classified G1 and Lower and E3 non-winners over the past six months; a race for three-year-old Guyana-bred horses; a J2 and Lower race; a race for `I’ maiden horses and a race for Cow horses.

The winner of the E3 and Lower non-earners will receive $400 000, while the winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred horses will earn $250 000.

The winner of the J2 and Lower event will take home $175 000, while the winner of the Cow horses event will earn $100 000.

Among the other 46 horses already registered for the day’s activity are: Brave Sky, Jack in My Style, Release the Beast, Goodwill Boy, Red and Lovely, Honey Flow, Climate Change, Big Man Boss, Puppy Tail, Mischevious Marker and Firing Line.

The top jockey, trainer and stable will be rewarded.