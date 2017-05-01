‘AFC Cares’ lends helping hand to Linden families in need

During the Alliance For Change’s National Executive Committee meeting in Linden, the party took time out to donate food hampers to three persons and their families who are experiencing challenging circumstances.

The party donated one hamper to Rene Bridglall, of Wisroc Housing Scheme who lost her home to fire recently. The party further committed to providing additional assistance in the rebuilding of Ms. Bridglall’s home. Also receiving hampers were Shamine Williams of Blueberry Hill and a teacher at Wismar Christianburg Secondary School who suffered a stroke along with Carol Chester of Central Amelia’s Ward who lost her husband after prolonged illness.

The initiative forms part of the party’s ‘AFC Cares’ programme which seeks to assist vulnerable persons in our society along with persons experiencing difficult circumstances.

Party executives, including Leader Raphael Trotman, Chairman Khemraj Ramjattan, Vice Chair Cathy Hughes, Elder Statesman and Political Advisor Moses Nagamootoo, Treasurer Dominic Gaskin and executive member David Patterson were on hand to make the presentations and offer words of comfort, support and encouragement to the recipients and members of their families. The party hosted its NEC meeting at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Centre in Linden on Saturday, April 29th. It was the party’s second NEC for 2017 following its National Conference in January.