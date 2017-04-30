Student stabbed to death by teen

Police are investigating the murder of 16-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood, a student of Covent Garden Secondary school, which occurred at about 20:00hrs on Saturday at the Covent Garden Nursery School Compound.

According to a police report, Yearwood of Lot 69 Public Road, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was attending a concert at the school when he was stabbed once to the center of his chest, allegedly by a 17-year-old school dropout from Kaneville, EBD.

Police are on the hunt for the young man along with several persons who witnessed the incident. A policeman, who was in attendance at the concert, responded and with the assistance of other persons, rushed Yearwood to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

