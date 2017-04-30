Iconic steel pannist still earning the credits

ICONIC steel pannist, Rudy Bishop, Founder/Director of the award-winning ‘Chronicle Atlantic Symphony’, the steel orchestra that shot Guyana to fame in the 1960s, brings greetings from the band, now based in New York, and would like all Guyana to know that it is alive and well, and doing great things.

Located in Flatbush, New York, the band with about 35 members, and with Rudy still at the helm, continues to thrill hearts, and has taken on the added corporate responsibility of rendering humanitarian service and mentorship of vulnerable young people of Flatbush through “The Young Acolytes of St. Stephen’s Church.”

The band which was constructed on Guyana’s Independence Day in May, 1966, 2016 celebrated its Golden Jubilee anniversary during which it awarded several members – both past and serving, for distinguished service, beyond the normal call of duty.

At a special Golden Jubilee Awards ceremony held in Flatbush in May 2016, several persons were honoured with plaques and trophies. In December, of that same year, Bishop travelled to Guyana where he hosted another prize-giving ceremoy, this time to honour those pioneer members living in Guyana, and who were not present at the New York reception.

Meanwhile Godfrey Wray, remigrant Editor of the Guyana Chronicle, the first and long-standing Manager of the Band, was last week presented with his award by Bishop on a visit to Guyana.

Over the years, the Chronicle Atlantic Symphony travelled widely around the world, and throughout Guyana, staging concerts and touching the hearts of many, among other humanitarian initiatives, has been the recipient of many awards and citations.

The highest ranking of those is the United States House of Representatives ‘PROCLAMATION’ by Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke on October 1, 2011.

The Proclamation, cites among other things:

“Whereas, Rudy Bishop has been recognized with many awards for his work within our Caribbean Diaspora and his mentorship of The Young

Acolytes of St. Stephens Church and

Whereas, on behalf of the United States House of Representatives,

I salute Rudy Bishop for his service and dedication to our community,

highlight that his positive and legendary contributions are what make our nation great and

I bestow upon you, the Highest Honour as a Member The 112th Session of Congress …

acknowledge with great honour and recognition on the occasion of the Health and Education Relief Organization, Inc. Fifth Awards Dinner and Dance.

Bishop was also earlier, the recipient of the Council of the City of New York ‘PROCLAMATION’ in recognition of his sterling humanitarian work in New York and the Sunshine Award.