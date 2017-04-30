Constitutional motion by appellant dismissed

STEVEN asserted that he was compulsorily retired.

But seven years later, he sought a declaration from the High Court that he was wrongfully dismissed, and claimed damages. His action was dismissed as being statute-barred.

He appealed to the Court of Appeal, was allowed and the matter was remitted to the High Court to be heard de novo.

The High Court again held that the action was barred by laches and dismissed it.

A second appeal to the Court of Appeal was also dismissed.

On August 8, 2001, the appellant filed a constitutional motion in the High Court seeking a declaration that he had been compulsorily retired and the enforcement of his right to money due to him as salary and superannuation benefits.

The motion was dismissed on the ground that the appellant having waited 20 years to bring the action, and offering no explanation for the delay, was guilty of negligence or unreasonable delay, in seeking to assert or enforce a right and that the motion was an abuse of the process of the Court.

On appeal, it was held that:

(i) The Court found no basis for interfering with the finding of the trial judge that the institution of proceedings 20 years after compulsory retirement constituted unreasonable delay and an attempt to abuse the process of the Court;

(ii) The doctrine of res judicata did apply to the appellant’s claim because, unlike the first claim which was for damages for wrongful dismissal, the present claim was for the enforcement of property rights under Article 142 of the Constitution.

As such, the matter was dismissed. Benjamin Gibson held for the Appellant, while Doodnauth Singh, S.C. and Attorney-General represented the Respondents.

In delivering his judgement, Justice of Appeal Ian Chang said:

“On the 22nd March, 2007, this Court orally dismissed this appeal. On the 27th April on application , the appellant obtained the leave of this Court to appeal its decision to the Caribbean Court of Justice . The decision of the Court delivered orally on the 22nd March 2007 is now put in writing.

“In March 1980 the Appellant, while holding the public office of Deputy Registrar-General , Births and Deaths was criminally charged with the summary offence of Corrupt transaction by agent , contrary to section 105 (2) (a) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act , Chapter 8:02 . However, that charge was dismissed on the 20th January 1981.

Held his action a letter dismissing him from the Public Sercice with effect from the 19th September 1981.

On the 7th July 1988, seven years later, in an action by Writ of Summons, the appellant sought from the High Court a declaration that he was wrongfully dismissed and claimed damages. The High Court held that his action was statute-barred and dismissed it. However, on appeal to the Court of Appeal, the Court of Appeal allowed the appellant’s appeal and remitted the matter to the High Court to be heard de novo.

After the matter was remitted to the High Court the Respondents in that action (who are the same Respondents in this appeal) were granted leave to file an Amended Defence to include laches, acquiescence and delay by the Appellant.

On the 6th December 1996, the High Court

Presided over by Justice Burch-Smith upheld the Respondents’ submission that the appellant’s action was barred by laches and dismissed it. For the second time, the appellant appealed to the Court of Appeal. But, on that second appeal, the appellant failed and his appeal was dismissed.

On the 8th August 2001, the Appellant filed a Constitutional Motion to the

High Court in which he sought the following reliefs:

“ (a) A declaration that he was compulsorily retired from the Public Service on the 19th day of November 1980.

(b) An Order for payment to him of the sum of $200,289.

(c) An Order directing the payment to him by way of superannuation as exparte payment and pension.

(e) Costs.”

It is instructive to note that in his Motion, the Appellant was not claiming damages for wrongful dismissal, but rather a declaration that he was compulsorily retired and the enforcement of his right to money due to him as salary and superannuation benefits.

The trial judge in dismissing the Appellant’s Motion stated.

“The Applicant has waited 20 years to bring this action which is for arrears of, superannuation and pension benefits. He is surely guilty of negligence or unreasonable delay in asserting or enforcing a right.

I agree with the submission that this Motion is now an abuse of the process of the Court, which the High Court has an inherent jurisdiction to prevent. No explanation for this delay has been offered by the Applicant by way of affidavit or otherwise.”

The Court is unable to interfere with the finding of fact made by the trial judge that, in filing his Motion 20 years after his alleged compulsory retirement from the Public Service, the Appellant was guilty of unreasonable delay in asserting or seeking to enforce his claim to property rights in court. As such, this Court cannot set aside the decision of the trial judge to dismiss the Appellant’s motion for abuse of process on the ground of undue delay.

The appeal is accordingly dismissed on the ground that this Court finds no basis for interfering with the finding of the trial judge that the institution of the proceedings 20 years after conmpulsory retirement constituted unreasonable delay and was an attempt to abuse the process of the Court.