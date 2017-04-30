Bishop’s Exhibition depicts CARICOM origins

THIRD Form students of Bishop’s High School on Friday staged a CARICOM Exhibition, graphically showcasing their knowledge of the three first Caribbean countries to have signed the Treaty of Chaguaramas on July 4, 1973, for the establishment of the Caribbean

Community and Common Market, later known as CARICOM.

A Bishop’s tradition introduced just over ten years ago, students of Forms 3A, B and C, are required to design replicas of the countries and portray all they know about them, Class Teacher for Form 3A outlined.

The first three Caribbean countries to sign the Treaty of Chaguaramas were: Guyana, Barbados and Jamaica, followed by Trinidad and Tobago. The signing took place in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago….. A revised Treaty of Chaguaramas establishing the Caribbean Community, including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) was signed in 2001.

Form 3A pulled Guyana – the Land of Many Waters; Form 3B pulled Jamaica – The Land of Wood and Water and Form 3C pulled Barbados – the Land of the Flying Fish. Hence, those were three CARICOM countries being featured in the Exhibition.

Guyana portrayed a replica of the Umana Yana on the wall of which was presented an imposing framed photograph of His Excellency President David Granger and a rich display of items of craft and cultural pieces, among other things. Displayed on a table in the centre of the Benab was a huge iced cake on which was emblazoned the Golden Arrow Head. Meanwhile, outside of the Benab was an immaculate replica of St. George’s Cathedral, the world’s tallest Wooden Building, and an enlarged national flag bearing the head of a jaguar emerging from behind, and symbolic of protection for the nation.

Supported by Sterling Products Ltd. The presentation also had on display a wide range of powdered and liquid soaps and detergents; desserts such as yougart; locally bottled coconut water and a variety of attractive items. Additionally, on display were all the products used in the manufacture of the products. Manning that component of the display for Sterling Products was Ryan Allen, Quality Assurance Chemist/Researcher, with responsibility for the detergents section, but with knowledge of all of the sections. He said that as part of the CSR Programme, Sterling Products partners with other businesses/persons who have produce, but do not necessarily have a market. Hence

their part played in the marketing of the ‘Hydro 8’ coconut water they have been marketing over the last two years.

Barbados featured the famous ‘Harrison’s Cave’ , Jamaica featured the Jamaican Reggae Summer Fest – a presentation at the heart of which there was a delectable display of about 12 different flavourful and mouthwatering sumptuous Jamaican dishes, with the ‘jerk’ presentation noticeably missing. Displayed on charts posted throughout the walls of the booth was an impressive display of “All you need to know” about the country.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Tourism Authority attended and inspected booths, at the Exhibition held on the ground floor and was later choicely entertained by the students representing the countries during their amazing display of cultural