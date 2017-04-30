Alcohol/ Drug Interventions

Hello Everyone,

Last week, I spoke about the harm that substance use/abuse causes to the families and friends of the abuser. I spoke about what they can do for themselves and where they can get help and support. As promised, today I will write about what you can do for the abuser in the circle, specifically, how to conduct an intervention.

What is an intervention?

It is very difficult to convince addicts to break their habits, especially if they are not ready to. However, watching them struggle with their addiction is just as challenging, even more so if they are in denial. This is why interventions were created.

These are planned talks or behaviours by the family and friends of substance users — pretty much anyone who is affected by their use. They all gather together in a safe, non-confrontational environment to speak to the addict about his/her use.

It is a structured way for addicts to accept their situation, obtain motivation to seek help, all the while feeling fully respected and supported. There is no screaming, foul language or violence. The user should not feel judged, threatened or a burden. Please keep in mind that interventions are not only used for alcohol or illegal drugs, but any addiction including prescription medication, gambling or even eating disorders. If it is substance use, do your best to plan the intervention during a time when the user is least likely to be under the influence.

How is an intervention typically conducted?

Professionals such as social workers or drug counsellors are usually present during these sessions in order to present the facts of addiction as well as what help is available. They are especially needed if the addict is in denial about the situation. However, taking into consideration the limited resources available within our community, I believe the family and friends can properly educate themselves and host an intervention on their own. However, this does not apply to those that are dealing with a violent and dangerous addict — you must always seek help.

For the others, hit the library, internet or nearest health centre for information. This brings me to the first step of any intervention.

Step 1

Plan

It is not wise to go into an intervention without a clear plan of when and where you are going to do it, who will be there and what specific issues you are going to address. Again, the environment should feel safe to the user and anyone who is personally affected by their use can be in attendance. However, I do not recommend that you exceed six persons. If you feel someone should be included, but they have anger issues or might create a problem, have them write a short letter before-hand and read it aloud during the intervention. Note that it can take up to several weeks to plan an effective intervention– take your time. It is supposed to catch the user off guard, which means you do not tell them if/when it is going to happen. Rehearse one before actually doing it and see how it goes.

Step 2

Education/ information

It is not wise to go into an intervention without knowing the harm the specific drugs do, how to come off of them and where exactly the user can obtain help. This means what is available within our community.

Step 3

Plan Participation

It is best to have one point person in charge to make sure everything stays on track– this person should be voted by the majority. After that, everyone (one at a time) will have a chance to tell the user how their addiction has harmed them specifically. Everyone must have a story planned. This could be anything from their child claiming that they feel unsupported to a co-worker expressing their frustration about the extra work they have to do to cover for the addict. Provide specific examples of harmful behaviour conducted by the user.

It is very important that no one interrupts anyone or argues. This more often than not results in the user becoming angry and leaving. Remain calm at all times — even if the user is not.

Step 4

Make the alternatives clear

This goes for both the user and the support system. It should start with the support system explaining what will happen to the addict if he/she does not stop their habit. I don’t believe in giving someone something to run away from, but rather something to run to. Instead of saying ‘you will die if you don’t stop’, I believe it is best to say ‘if you stop, you will be able to see your grandchildren more often or ‘you will be able to finally have a functioning relationship.’

Each person present at the intervention should also state clearly what they will do if the user doesn’t stop. For example, it could be said that they will not feel comfortable around them anymore, separation, divorce, financial cut off and so on. Do not threaten to do anything if you believe you cannot actually follow through with it.

Step 5

Present treatment plan

During this phase, the support system should provide all help available within their community to the user. He/she should have a say in how and where their recovery starts. You should not force any one place or strategy on them. They may be ready to seek help on the spot, you must be prepared for that.

Step 6

Make a decision.

Do not leave the intervention area unless a plan has been set in place. Does the user understand that he/she has a problem? What would they like to do about it? When does recovery officially start? Where would they like to go? Who would they like to go with them?

It is important to keep in mind that not all interventions are successful. The user may reject any help or treatment plan or may walk out the room the second he/she knows what is going on. This is when the promised changes become a must. You should do what you claimed you were going to do in this situation. Keep in mind that even a ‘failed’ intervention is beneficial for the friends/ family members, as it allows for education on addiction as well as provides a space for them to share their own concerns and stresses. It also forces the user to accept that his/her family has a problem or is worried about their addiction. . It can no longer be ignored once out in the open.

A properly and peacefully done intervention will allow the user to feel loved and cared for. It actually promotes self-care and self-love for both parties.

Please remember to do your research on what is available. Here are some viable options.

Inpatient (live in) options

Phoenix Recovery Project

90 Block C Mon Repos

220-6825

Salvation Army Guyana

6 Water Street, Kingston

226-1235

Outpatient options

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

Brickdam Presbytery

Tuesdays: 7:30pm-9pm

Fridays and Sundays: 6:30pm- 8pm

Narcotics Anonymous Meetings

Phoenix Recovery Project

Sundays 6:30pm- 8pm

Cocaine Anonymous Meetings

Phoenix Recovery Project

Thursdays 6:00pm -7:30pm

Next week, I will speak about what happens after someone decides to go into recovery, as that is still only the beginning.

Thank you for reading and please send in any topics to caitlinvieira@gmail.com. Also please remember when you can come see me.

Georgetown Public Hospital :Monday- Friday – 8am- 12pm

Woodlands Hospital: Outpatient Department

Drug and Alcohol group meetings – Mondays 4:00pm

Good mental health group meetings- Wednesdays 4:00pm

Say Yes to Life and No to Drugs! Always!