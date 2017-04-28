Works at Kitty Seawall moving apace

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure on Friday announced that works at the Kitty Seawall are moving apace and noted that the first phase of works is scheduled to be completed by mid-May.

In the statement to the media, the Ministry said 20 per cent of the works have been completed and thus far the Carifesta Avenue leg of the culvert has been removed. “Work has begun on its reconstruction,” the statement said.

Late last year a sinkhole had developed at the seawall road in the vicinity of the Kitty Pump Station causing much concern. As a result of the sinkhole, a roundabout was created to facilitate traffic moving easterly along Carifesta Avenue.

Chief Roads and Bridges Officer of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ron Rahaman, was reported as saying that the contract for the project was awarded to Colin Talbot Contracting Services and indicated that three pipes feeding the Kitty pump station had failed.

Approximately $142M has been set aside to repair the pipes and replace the road damaged by the sinkhole. Meanwhile, the Ministry noted that at the end of the project, the drainage network will be completely redesigned to increase drainage capacity.