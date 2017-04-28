Teen imprisoned for 2 nights, claims police brutality

A teenager, who allegedly stole a cell phone, has accused a policeman of beating him at the Springlands Police Station.

The 14-year-old claimed that he was beaten, kicked and thrown into a cell, where he spent two nights. The young man of Church Street, Springlands, was taken to the station on Monday April 24, where he was allegedly assaulted by a named police rank, after he denied he stole the phone.

This newspaper was shown marks of violence on the teenager’s right hand, right shoulder and left knee. When contacted, Deputy Commander of the Division, Errol Watts confirmed that a report was received, but said he is unaware of the level of assault.

Ranks attached to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are now tasked with thoroughly investigating the matter. The teen along with a sibling were abandoned by their parents and they now live with their grandmother.