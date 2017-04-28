Security Guard charged with murder of neighbour

A GUARD attached to the RK’S security firm appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday, charged with the murder of his neighbour.

Shelton Bowen, 41, called “Muslim” appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which alleged that on April 25, 2017 at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he murdered 44-year-old Mark Ifill called “Yankee.”

The unrepresented man, also from Bagotstown, was remanded until May 18, 2017. According to reports, the two men are neighbours and on the day in question, they had a heated argument over the removal of a GWI water pipe.

The argument soon turned into a physical altercation, during which Bowen reportedly dealt Ifill a blow to the head with an object; residents quickly intervened and parted the fight. However, it reported that Bowen returned shortly after and allegedly stabbed Ifill to the chest. after the fight was parted by public-spirited persons.

But he would return minutes later with a knife and stabbed “Yankee” to the left region of his chest. The man collapsed a short distance away; a team of medical personnel from the Georgetown Public Hospital responded and pronounced Ifill dead.