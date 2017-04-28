Police still to identify naked, burnt body tied to tree

There has been no major development in investigations surrounding the death of a man whose naked, burnt and badly decomposed body was found tied to a Courida tree on the Onverwagt West Coast Berbice foreshore on Wednesday last.

Official sources cited lack of identification as the main issue since the body had decomposed beyond recognition. “We are still hoping that someone will come forward and make a missing person report so that the investigation can move on.”

The source also ruled out the possibility of a post mortem examination before the end of the week, saying that such a move before the body is properly identified will be resorted to only after some more time has elapsed.

The body of the male was discovered in a clump of bushes near to an old koker on the Onverwagt foreshore, a mile from the public road and east of the MMA/ADA Trafalgar Pump Station. The discovery was made by a search party acting on information received. A source disclosed that the area is accessible by a motor vehicle and there is a strong possibility that the man was transported there tortured and killed and the body then set ablaze.

A member of the search party which discovered the body said that clumps of hair observed near the body suggested that the dead person may have been of mixed race. Meanwhile, another source reported that the police were questioning a member of the Community Policing Group in West Berbice whose information led to mobilization of the search party and the discovery.