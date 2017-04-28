Police shoot fleeing robber

A SUSPECTED thief was shot in the leg while on the run from a city constable after reportedly committing a brazen daylight robbery in downtown, Georgetown.

The suspect, identified as Mark Moseley, reportedly snatched the wallet of a pensioner, while in the vicinity of Robb Street and Avenue of the Republic shortly after 16:00hrs.

He had reportedly traced the pensioner from a cambio in the area before launching his attack.

“Corporal Couchman was on duty in the area when he heard, ‘thief! thief!’ and observed a known character running east,” City Council’s Assistant Superintendent, Cheryl Bovell said.

Corporal Couchman reportedly called out to the suspect to surrender but the man continued running.

It was while being pursued by the constable and public- spirited citizens that the suspect was shot in the lower left foot. The shot robber was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital under heavy police guard.

But before he was taken to the GPHC, he was first taken to the City Constabulary, but not without a fight. Pandemonium broke out in full view of the public when Moseley attempted to disarm a corporal.

“He was very much disorderly. He wanted to take away the weapon from the rank, he wanted to take over the station and jump over the counter,” the assistant superintendent reported.

Upon receiving reports of the shooting, ranks from the Guyana Police Force arrived at the municipality to lend assistance. When Guyana Chronicle arrived at the scene, the suspect was being transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital by armed ranks and constables.

He remains in police custody.