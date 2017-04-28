More drunk drivers snared by police

THE Guyana Police Force has disclosed that 10 more drivers have been charged with drunk driving, as its Traffic Department continues with enforcement activities.

The police, in a statement Thursday identified the following persons, who have been charged: Randy Sanichar, of Lot 33 Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was stopped and tested with a breathalyser in January while driving motor vehicle GJJ 5307 on the Coverden Public Road, EBD.

He was found to be above the legal limit in terms of the consumption of alcohol and was charged and appeared at the Providence Magistrate’s Court on January 26 where he pleaded guilty and was fined $7, 500. His licensed was endorsed.

Brandon Li, of Lot 13 De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was stopped and tested with a breathalyser in January while driving motor vehicle PVV 5046 on Grove Public Road, EBD. He was found to be above the legal limit in terms of the consumption of alcohol and was charged and appeared at the Providence Magistrate’s Court on January 26 where he pleaded guilty and was fined $7, 500. His licensed was endorsed.

Leon Welcome, of Lot 5 First Avenue, Bartica, was stopped and tested with a breathalyzer in February while driving motor vehicle PKK 2595 on Third Avenue, Bartica. He was found to be above the legal limit, charged and appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on February 8 where he pleaded guilty and was fined $7,500. His licensed was endorsed.

Another Bartician Ishwar Singh, of Lot 116 West Indian Housing Scheme, Bartica, was stopped and tested with a breathalyzer in February while driving motor vehicle PTT 7395 on the 2 Miles Road, Bartica. He was found to be above the legal limit, charged and fined $7, 500. His licensed was also endorsed.

Ricardo Cornelius of Byderabo Road, Bartica, was also stopped and tested with a breathalyzer in February while driving motor vehicle PPP 2010 on the Third Avenue, Bartica. He was found to be above the legal limit, charged and appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on February 8 where he pleaded guilty and was fined $7, 500. His licence was suspended for three months.

Steve King, of Sixth Avenue, Bartica, was stopped and tested with a breathalyzer on February 18 while driving motor vehicle PTT 25 on the First Avenue, Bartica and was found to be above the legal limit, charged and appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on February 24 where he pleaded guilty and was fined $7, 500. His licensed was endorsed.

Rodwell Mackey of Lot 106 Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, was stopped and tested with a breathalyzer in on February 23, while driving motor vehicle BHH 8661 on the Mongrippa Hill, Bartica. He was found to be above the legal limit, charged and appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty and was fined $7, 500. His licensed was endorsed.

Errol Murray of Lot 46 Carabese Hill, Bartica, was charged and appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on March 1, where he pleaded guilty and was fined $7, 500. His licensed was endorsed.

Salmon Tobby, of Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, was stopped and tested with a breathalyzer on February 18 while driving motor vehicle HC 2999 on First Avenue, Bartica. He was charged and failed to appear at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. Rondel Currica, of Lot 45 Fourth Avenue, Bartica, was stopped and tested with a breathalyzer while driving motor vehicle PNN 3451 on Third Avenue, Bartica. He was found to be above the legal limit, charged and appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court he pleaded guilty and was fined $7, 500.