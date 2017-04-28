Miner charged with murder of farmer

A MINER was appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with the murder of a 52-year-old farmer, whose mutilated body was found along a trial in Moruca Sub-district, Region One (Barima/Waini) last month.

Daniel Rodrigues, 30, of Koko Island, North West District and was not requited to plead to the capital offence, which alleged that on March 17, 2017 at Moruca, he murdered Ganga Persaud Changa of Santa Rosa Village, North-West District.

The unrepresented man was remanded to prison until July 4, 2017. According to reports, on the day in question at about 9:00 hrs, Changa was heading to his farm at Koko Island, when he was approached by the suspect who was armed with a cutlass.

The man reportedly assaulted Changa who was dealt multiple chops about his body. His left hand and both feet were severed. He also received wounds to the neck and back.