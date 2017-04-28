Man admits to manslaughter, cousin pleads not guilty

DHARAMRAJ Persaud, known as Chris, appeared before High Court Judge, Justice James Bovel Drakes in Berbice on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Persaud was jointly charged with his cousin, Yougeshwar Dhanama known as ‘Shem’ or ‘Jo Jo’ for the offence of murder. It is alleged that on April 29, 2012 in the County of Berbice, they murdered Saisnarine Persaud called Suraj.

Persaud pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter, while Dhanama pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. As such, Prosecutor, Orintha Schimdt informed the court that the State will not offer any evidence against Dhanama and his case was adjourned to May 2, 2017 as he remains on remand.

As it relates to Persaud, lawyers Tania Warren Clement and Kim Kyte, requested a two week adjournment to facilitate the presentation of a probation report on Persaud’s background. This request was granted and the matter was adjourned to May 11, 2017 when Persaud will be sentenced.