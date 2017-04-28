LTW 2017promises: 10 glorious days of excitement with a little something for everyone

A WHOPPING 74 events in just 10 days!

Linden Town Week 2017 has been described in some quarters as a welcome comeback from the doldrums, and the streets of Linden are filled with positive reviews on what this year’s calendar of events has to offer.

According to the organisers, every boy, girl, man, woman, elderly resident, sports fanatic, party lover, student and religious person was taken into account in the planning of this year’s packed calendar of events.

The decorated streets of Linden are abuzz; the food joints, bars and watering holes are filled. The hair and nail salons are booked out, the clothing vendors can scarce catch their breath, and the coconut vendors have to make doubly sure those nuts are cold enough for the foreigners who specially took their leave from work to be home for the celebration of Linden’s 47th Anniversary.

Town Week has always been the most anticipated time of the year for Lindeners, but over the last few years, while there have been steady complaints of the activities being focused on partying, it no longer has the same pull-factor it once had.

A NEW VIBE

There is, however, something about this year’s event that has the town glowing; a celebratory feeling of sorts that’s permeating the atmosphere, and people are ready to party and fete.

And its all thanks to Vybz Entertainment’s success in pulling off first-time events such as the ‘Jazz Festival’, which has managed to attract a larger crowd than anticipated.

The Food Festival, Outdoor Games Night, Career and Health Fair and School Concert are also some of the appreciated events for those who would rather give the partying a miss.

For the sports afficionados, almost every day they can look forward to some sporting activity or the other, which, in essence, is also a showcasing of Linden’s athletic potential. These events include the annual Guinness in the Streets Futsal Competition, Power Lifting Display, Stag Football Competition, Cycle Racing Competition, Cricket Competition, Swim Meet and the Linden Open Table Tennis Competition.

On the educational front are events such as an essay competition, debating competition, and spelling bee competition, coupled with entertainment for the children and young people in general.

Over the weekend, parents can bring their children out to the Games Village located on Republic Avenue, then return to party until the sun comes up.

The weekend will also see parties ranging from the ‘the one-man-band fete’, colour party, regional all black, jeans and anything party, and the grand finale: The Linden Town Week ‘wash-down’ on Monday.

The senior citizens were not to be left out of this year’s events, and were treated to two luncheons, where they enjoyed a three-course meal, while being entertained by the youths and their peers with talent pieces such as poems, songs, dances and motivational speeches.

The first of these events was held on Wednesday at the Egbert Benjamin Cultural Centre, and hosted by the Linden Mayor and Town Council, while the second was held on Friday and hosted by Bosai Minerals Incorporated. The seniors were also given gift hampers before returning home.

For the water and fete lovers, the calendar also catered for them with the hosting of the ‘Linden Town Beach Jam’, which was held at the Buck Town Creek; the ‘Biker’s Fest’, which was held at the ‘River Wall’ on Burnham Drive; and not forgetting the ‘wash down’ pool party.

VYBZ DELIVERS

Vybz Entertainment has indeed stepped up to the plate and delivered. When the Guyana Chronicle took to the streets, soliciting views on the activities thus far and the anticipated ones left to come, no negative comment was received.

Noel Sinclair, a New York-based Guyanese said he was at first hesitant about coming home because of the immigration hassle taking place in the States since Donald Trump took office, but couldn’t resist the events seen on the calendar of activities and followed his heart and booked his ticket.

“I’m here three days now, and I cannot complain, man. Everything is off the hook! The organizing, the events, everything! I am having a ball! And I know my friends are having a ball, too,” an excited Sinclair said.

“There is something for everyone. You know, I like to party, but I appreciate the fact that everyone can enjoy themselves. I really couldn’t bring out my mom when I came, because there wasn’t any event really for her; but I brought her to the Jazz Night and she enjoyed it, man. I can’t complain.”

Georgetown resident, Shirley Kinsley who is in her 40s, said she is up in Linden to attend Go Moseley’s, ‘Big man do go out a style party’.

“Yes! I want them to know big man and big woman can have fun too!” Kingsley jovially said, adding:

“Me and my girlfriends are up here to enjoy we self like we did in our youth. Is not everything must be for the youths! No big boom-box; just we nice li’l one-man band like we know it! How could I miss that party eh!”

Marleen King, who hails from Linden, also complimented Vybz Entertainment for a job well done this year. She is proud of her hometown, and is confident that great things are in store for Linden.

“I think this year, Linden Town Week is a good turnaround; there are a lot of events. I am a caterer, and so I am happy about the food festival; that was very good,” King said.

George Marshall, on the other hand, felt that the only thing missing is an exposition showcasing Linden’s local products and services.

“You cannot have a town day without showcasing what the town has to offer,” he says.

“Where are our agro-processors, our service providers? How will investors know what we have to offer?” he asked.

“I think next year, they should really incorporate that into the calendar, but other than that, everything is ok,” he said.