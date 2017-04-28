GGI ready to help Guyana operationalise Green State Strategy

GUYANA could soon see the operationalisation of the Green State Strategy with the assistance of the Global Green Growth Institute of which we are a founding member.

Dr. Frank Rijsberman, Director General of the Institute paid a courtesy call on the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Thursday at which time the matter was discussed.

Also present at the meeting were Ndibi Schwiers, Director of the Environment and Trevor Benn, Commissioner of Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, among others. This courtesy call was seen as productive as the Director General came to see whether Guyana would be interested in the opportunities available to it as a member of the institute, since its establishment in 2012. This reengagement between the Government of Guyana and the GGGI comes at an opportune time when the ‘Framework of the Guyana Green State Development Strategy and Financing Mechanisms has just been completed and will be guiding the prioritised areas to be developed in the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS).

According to a release by the Ministry of the Presidency, it is the intention of GGGI to assist the Government of Guyana in the three areas that they are focusing on, which are coincidently the three areas that the government has determined to be a priority; renewable energy, green cities and the REDD +.

This institute seeks to assist the government in the areas of capacity building, accessing funding for projects and assisting in the conceptualisation, implementation and operationalisation of projects that would see the country and its people benefiting significantly. The Government of Guyana welcomes the opportunity to work with this institute as its’ mission is in alignment with the mission of the government which is ‘supporting the transition of GGGI Member countries toward a green growth model by developing and implementing strategies that simultaneously achieve poverty reduction, social inclusion, environmental sustainability and economic growth.