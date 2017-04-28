Booked out! –LTW sales causes designer to shut shop

NOT only are the clothes vendors, restaurateurs, bartenders, cooks, promoters and DJs super busy for Linden Town Week 2017, but the designers are having the time of their lives as well, trying to please every client looking for their special and unique outfits for the highly anticipated parties and other events slated for this weekend.

With the evolution of fashion, boutique owners are now competing with local fashion designers, and Crystal Lam is now the talk of the town in creating high-quality, unique and highly competitive clothing for every gender, age and occasion.

For the Linden Town Week, many have placed their faith in Crystal’s hands, and as one young woman has observed, “When Linden girls step out, you must not know who is the foreigner and who is the local, because everybody looking dapper.”

Crystal Lam’s Designs was so booked out that designer and seamstress Crystal Lam has stopped taking in orders.

Which begs the question: What is so special and noteworthy about this Linden designer. And the simple answer is, at just 24, she’s already made a name for herself not only in Linden, but countrywide. Again, not only is she the proprietrix of her very own boutique, which was recently opened at 57 Wismar Street, Mackenzie, but she has already launched several lines of clothing, among them ‘Eye Candy’, ‘Debonair’, ‘Flame’ and ‘Epiphany’.

THE JOURNEY

Born and bred in Wismar, the mother of two began her journey as a designer at the tender age of 12. No surprise there, as she’s the daughter of Garvin Lam, and niece of Derek Alphonso, renowned tailors and designers in the mining town of Linden.

“My first piece of work,” Crystal recalled, “was a two-piece suit for my eldest sister. I was just about 12 years old; and when I got home from school that day, she was preparing for an interview the next day, but didn’t have anything to wear, so I decided to get her an outfit.

“From that moment, I knew this was a part of me I couldn’t deny, because it was so effortless. And I got it right the first time.”

In 2008, she introduced her first collection at the “Linden Fashion Night” with the line, “Eye Candy”.

“Epiphany” followed in 2016, and motivated Crystal to take up designing full- time, since she had joined the banking industry in an effort to provide for her daughter.

Despite achieving so much at such a young age, to her she has not yet reached her pinnacle. “I would like to get into mass customisation,” she said. “This is something I’ve always been passionate about, and I’m currently making strides to make this a reality; so this is something you can all look out for.”

IN SISTER’S FOOTSTEPS

The success of her sister, Tamika Marshall, in the field of entertainment also proved to be an inspiration of sorts for her, as she is often encouraged by the thought, “If she can, I can too.”

Crystal Lam has not only lured her clients with her noticeably good work, but her charming personality as well.

Her ambitious drive is cautiously balanced with humility and love, and that is what makes her a tilapia in a sea of sharks. As she climbs the local fashion ladder and gains momentum while keeping her focus, she continues to grab the attention of Lindeners with her unique and beautifully crafted designs.

“I am not the kind to settle; I set high ideals for myself, both in my personal and professional life,” she said, adding:

“And though I often fall short, I believe that it is important to keep striving for excellence.”

Her motivation is founded on the words of her favourite quote by Napolean Hill, “Whatever the mind of Man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.”