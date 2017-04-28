Bibi Shadick sworn in to GNBA board

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who is performing the duties of the President, today swore in the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Bibi Shadick to perform duties on the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) board.

The GNBA new board of directors became effective on February 1, 2017 and will serve for two years ending January 2019. The other members of the board include the Chairman, Lt. Col. Leslie Anthony Sobers, Dr Rovin Deodat, Scheherazade Ishoof -Khan, Jocelyn Josiah, Aretha Nichola Campbell and Joel Persid Edmond.