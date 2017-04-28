‘Barney’ gets 3 years jail for ‘ganja’ possession

DELROY Joseph called “Barney” was sentenced to three years imprisonment after he was found guilty by Magistrate Alex Moore of the illegal possession of one kilogram of marijuana.

He was also fined $600,000 at the end of the trial at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court. The incident had occurred on July 10, 2015 along the East Bank Berbice roadway. He had escaped from the police but was arrested some sixteen months after and charged.

Police Corporal Winston Poliah, prosecuting, had led the evidence of several witness who testified that on the day in question, police were on mobile patrol along the East Bank Berbice Roadway, when they observed the defendant with a black travelling bag.

The court heard that Sergeant Curtis Cort confronted Joseph, but he dropped the bag and fled. Police found leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana in the bag.