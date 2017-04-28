Australia impressed with Guyana, envoy renews support

Deputy Secretary of Australia, Penny Williams has assured Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo of the country’s continued support to Guyana as a member of the Commonwealth Family, especially in maintaining its territorial integrity.

According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, during a meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency, the former Global Ambassador for Women and Girls disclosed that Australia was very impressed by the strengthening of governance mechanisms, especially in public integrity, as Guyana prepares to produce oil and gas.

It was noted that Prime Minister Nagamootoo, performing the duties of the President, briefed the senior Australian envoy on improvements in governance systems, human rights and other democratic practices under the new government.

“Ms Williams is visiting Guyana to promote Australia’s Canditure for election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2018-2020 term, and is seeking Guyana’s support. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Guyana’s friendly relations with Australia, since establishment of relations in 1973,” the release noted.

The Deputy Secretary was accompanied by High Commissioner John Pilbean. According to the release, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to extend appreciation to Australia for small grants to help address poverty and support for the social sectors. He expressed hope that such assistance could be continued, especially for women and indigenous people.

During her visit, the Deputy Secretary met with government officials, including Minister of Natural Resources, as well as Australian Companies involved in gold mining.