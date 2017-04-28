36 months jail for man who stole bicycle, gold chain

A PORTER was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment after he admitted to break and enter and larceny.

Paul Sargent, 40, appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where he pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on April 19, 2017 at La Penitence, Georgetown, he broke and entered the dwelling home of Shawn Wilson and stole a $15,000 bicycle along with a $50,000 gold chain.

According to reports, Sargent and the victim live in the same area and on the day in question, the latter secured his premises and went to the bathroom, when he noticed several wallboards misplaced. He then checked his home and discovered that his bicycle and gold chain were missing.

The matter was reported and investigators reviewed nearby CCTV footage in the area when they observed Sargent that jumped over Wilson’s fence and removed the wallboards. Sargent did not have legal representation in court and when asked by the Magistrate why he took the man’s bicycle, he said, “I need a bicycle so I stole it”.