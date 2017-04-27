Teacher reportedly forces teens to perform sex act

POLICE in ‘B’ Division are investigating a report of sexual assault on two teenagers, ages 14 and 15.

According to information, the minors last week were lured under the pretext of being taken for a drive, only to be forced to perform oral sex on a man who is said to be a teacher at a Berbice private school.

The children on returning home related the ordeal to their parents who immediately made a report to the police station.

The man reportedly visited the home of the teens and offered food supplies. Based on reports received, the man was arrested and subsequently placed on bail.