Some hiccups at GPSU elections

THE Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) elections got underway yesterday with union Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Herman DeSouza acknowledging some hiccups caused by a few disgruntled members.

“There were minor disruptions, but it was nothing too much and it was remedied…. I hope that it continues well and the contestants accept the results when they are announced,” said DeSouza.

On the brighter side, De Souza said the elections started on time and concluded at 18:00 hrs without further disruptions.

Polling stations were set up in eight regions across the country and gave 3,663 eligible members a chance to cast their ballots.

“Everyone has been given an opportunity to vote… I would like to assure everyone that the process will be as transparent as possible,” the CEO said.

On April 20, Justice Nareshwar Harnanan had granted a temporary injunction blocking the elections after a motion was filed by Gregory Gaspar, the main challenger to incumbent President Patrick Yarde.

The injunction granted was discharged on Tuesday.

DeSouza yesterday said there is no definitive day for the announcement of the election results.

“Ballots have to be returned, so we cannot make a pronouncement until the ballots have been checked… we will however look to do so as early as physically possible,” he said.

All the ballots are expected to be in by today.