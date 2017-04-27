NCN gets new Board

Veteran Broadcaster and Ministerial Advisor on Public Telecommunications, Enrico Woolford has been appointed Chairman of the new Board of Directors of the National Communications Network (NCN).

Woolford will be backed by a group of experts in the field including the Director of the Government Information Agency, Beverly Alert; News Source Chief Editor and radio personality, Gordon Moseley; Broadcaster, Margaret Lawrence and IT Consultant, Michael Leonard, who have all been named Directors of the new board.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon made the announcement on Wednesday during a post cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency. He disclosed that the new board will serve from May 2017 to April, 2018. It replaces the previous board that was headed by Bishwa Panday.