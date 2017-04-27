Nandall charged with Larceny

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Thursday officially charged former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall with Larceny By Bailee in connection with a number of law books which he said was given to him by former President, Donald Ramotar during his tenure in office.

He appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that he fraudulently converted 14 Commonwealth Law Reports valued at GY$2.3 million to his own use, as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. Nandlall was granted self-bail.

Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that Nandlall was scheduled to appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan this afternoon, however the Magistrate stood the matter down to Friday for hearing at 9:00hrs at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

This action by the Magistrate was met with much disappointment by the Special Prosecutor assigned to the case, Patrice Henry and Head of SOCU, Sydney James. Henry then requested a meeting with Chancellor of Judiciary, Yonnette Cummings- Edwards to discuss the Chief Magistrate’s delay in hearing the matter.

Meanwhile, James told Guyana Chronicle that he is disappointed in McLennan’s decision to delay the matter, which he noted provides an opportunity for Nandlall to initiate legal proceedings to block the charge. James however noted that “we are all professionals,” and urged the judiciary to support the work of SOCU.

The SOCU Head also said that Nandlall did not cooperate with investigators when he was questioned about the purchase of the law books on Monday. According to James, even though Nandlall claimed that the books were secured in a house and the keys were with his wife overseas, the former AG subsequently told reporters that he has no intention of returning the books.

Over the last two years, Nandlall has repeatedly confirmed that while he was AG, law books were purchased for him by the state, using taxpayers’ money. The missing books were bought from Lexis Nexis (U.K.), publishers of the Commonwealth Law Reports, and are said to be worth over $2.5M.

However, after the PPP was unseated in 2015, Nandlall took possession of the books which were bought for him as AG, by the state. At a press conference held at Freedom House today after being released by SOCU, Nandlall said that the law books are in his possession and he has no intention of returning it to the State.

He subsequently secured an order in the High Court which bars the police from seizing the books.