Mechanic remanded on marijuana charge

A MECHANIC, who was allegedly busted by police with cannabis stashed in his pants crotch was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday.

Raphael Codagon, 26, pleaded not guilty to the offence, which alleged that on April 26, 2017, at 70 Barama police outpost, Essequibo he had 26 grams of cannabis sativa (marijuana) in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Inspector Arwyn Moore, prosecuting, told the Court that ranks of the police outpost stopped and searched the accused after they observed him acting in a suspicious manner. The prosecutor said the prohibited substance was found in zip-lock bag in the crotch if the accused.

Attorney-at-law, Darren Wade in his bail application, claimed that the illegal substance was not found in his client’s possession. Wade told the court that his client is the sole breadwinner for his two kids and his reputed wife. Bail was however denied and the matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for May 12, 2017.