Lusignan man jailed, fined $1M for fake licence plate

A LUSIGNAN, East Coast Demerara resident was sentenced to one year jail and fined $1M for a false licence plate that was found on his car after a high speed chase with the police in 2016.

Eloy Livan of Richardson Street, Lusignan was convicted by City Magistrate Annett Singh after a four month trial concluded and he was found guilty. The court heard that on November 14, 2016 at Lamaha and Republic Streets, Georgetown he fraudulently placed a fake licence plate, HC 7294 on a motorcar, which is registered under HB 7412.

The matter was prosecuted by Sergeant Gillian Simons and Livan was unrepresented. In 2016, Livan along with ex-policeman Devon Chase and Fredrick Boyce were nabbed in a car during a high speed police chase around Georgetown. Livan was said to be the owner and driver of the car.

According to reports on November 14, 2016 the police received information that some men in a car were about to commit a crime and shortly after, a heavily-tinted car, matching the description given, was seen and the police pursued the car.

The chase ended when the car ended up in a trench at Lamaha and Republic streets. A 9mm Taurus pistol and 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered in the car.

When the trio was brought before in court in 2016 before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Chase took the rap for the gun and ammo and sentenced to four years imprisonment. Livan and Boyce were freed from that charge.