Lisa Punch is unafraid –to be ‘Perfectly Imperfect’

THE emotions on Lisa Punch’s new EP, “Perfectly Imperfect” goes from heartbreak, to “totally in love”, to “straight up get up out my face before I catch a case”. And she does it all in just four songs.

But whatever you think of the musical collection, what’s certain is that Punch is definitely stepping up the game in the quality of her music.

The Rising Star alum proclaims that the collection is about letting the world know that she’s not perfect, and that she doesn’t want to be.

“I can never be who everyone wants me to be,” she said. “I don’t want to be; it’s too hard living up to people’s expectation of who I should be.

“I’m simply Lisa Punch, and that’s what the album tells everyone,” the former Miss World Guyana told The Buzz.

“This EP,” she said, “started as a therapy for me because of some stuff I felt the need to get over.

“I was trying to live up to everyone else’s expectation of me, and forgot that my dreams are still valid. Therefore, I’ll let everyone know that I’m perfectly imperfect and I don’t mind.”

Punch recorded the EP at DP Records, coming up with the lyrics on her own for all of the songs, except “Trap Queen”, which she put together with the help of her sister.

THE OTHER LISA

One thing’s for sure: Fans who tune in to the songs will definitely see a side of Punch that may not live up to the Soul and R&B mould that the 24-year-old has been somewhat typecast in over the years. Several fans and supporters got a chance to hear the songs and rub shoulders with the singer at listening-party-meet-and-greet at the Gizmos and Gadgets Roof Garden last Saturday.

The EP does contain a lot of R&B though, with songs like “Let Me Show You” and “Fool for Ya”, which are all about love; or “For A Moment”, which just bubbles with emotion as she croons about always keeping someone in her heart, even though they’re gone.

But then there’s the expletive-riddled “Trap Queen”, where Punch seems over-the-top intent on shaking the sweet-little-girl image. Can’t help wondering if she’s ready to jump in the ring with Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma!

Says Lisa, “I’m sweet and loving, but I’m also raunchy and loud at times. I’m not that little girl anymore; I’m a beautiful, sexual being.

“Trap Queen is the Lisa I can never be publicly, but the woman I admire. Everyone close to me says I’m too trusting, and too nice, and can never say ‘no’ to people.

“Trap Queen is the me I wish I was sometimes, especially to persons I know don’t like me.”

OVER THE SHOCK

Once you get over the initial shock of hearing the star Guyana’s little darling being foul-mouthed though, you really start to get into the rhythm and appreciate the development that Lisa has made with these tracks.

The tracks are the kind you don’t like at first, but then the more you listen to it, the more you fall in love with it. And before you know it, they’re at the top of your “go-to” playlist.

Obviously, the focus of the EP, “Trap Queen”, reminds one of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”. And you definitely get the feeling that Lisa is coming into her own, both musically and personally.

Quite the distance from her seven-track debut album, “The Evolution of Lisa Punch”, it’s obvious that the evolution is still evolving.

For now, Punch is working on promoting her EP, which is available for sale on Itunes and Google Play.

She’s also headed on a tour of Europe and the US to give the EP as much limelight as possible before she drops her next album, which she’s already working on.

“My new album will be out this year, and will be promoted bigger than the EP for sure,” she said.