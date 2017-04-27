Lethem discusses renaming the region

The Mayor and Town Council of Lethem in collaboration with the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo Regional Administration on Monday concluded talks on the renaming of the region along with the establishment of regional flags and symbols.

According to Town Clerk, Keisha Vincent, the consultations were held with residents at the Culvert City, Tabatinga, Arapaima, Lethem and in the Moca Moca Settlement. Lethem Mayor, Carlton Beckles spoke to the residents about the regional identity and the decentralisation of power.

Beckles said that as the Mayor of Lethem, it was incumbent upon him to take up the responsibility to conduct the consultations within the town. He explained what the (red and green) colours of the proposed flag meant as well as the significance of the symbol of the harpy eagle.

Beckles also told the gathering about the restoration of national pride and the advantages of each region having its own name instead of a number. Most of the residents were in favour of the name “Rupununi” to represent Upper Takutu, Upper Essequibo; Region Nine.

Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock who attended the meeting, also spoke to residents about the role of the region in the consultations and the importance of the flags as a symbol in forging a regional patrimony and identity. Several residents said they preferred to have the red colour at the top of the flag since it represents the zeal of the people and the people must be placed ahead of the green which symbolizes its rich forestry.

One resident, Theodore Faria, who is a contractor, said he supports the idea of renaming the regions and having a designated flag. Another resident, Leonard Zammett who described the consultation as very fruitful, proposed that the harpy eagle should not be in flight but should depict a bird preparing to take flight.

Stasia Joseph said she supports the idea and Gillian Albert believes there the region needs a motto to fortify its regional identity. Some residents expressed the belief that yellow should be added to the flag to showcase its mineral wealth. (Ministry of Communities)