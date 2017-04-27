Guyana approves appointment of Netherlands Ambassador

Cabinet has approved the appointment of His Excellency Anne Gerard van Leeuwen to the position of Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Ambassador van Leeuwen most recently served as Consul General in Toronto, Canada, a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Guyana noted.

Since joining the Dutch Foreign Service in 1990, in addition to holding a number of positions in the Foreign Ministry, he worked in various diplomatic posts in Ottawa, Canada; Jakarta, Indonesia; and in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Following the establishment of diplomatic relations, on May 15, 1970, the Netherlands has provided technical assistance to Guyana in the areas of flood risk management and civil engineering, among others. Most recently, a team of Dutch engineering students came to Guyana to work with local agencies here to design a model of an effective drainage system for the city of Georgetown.

Meanwhile, Guyana has continuously supported foreign policy pursued by the Netherlands, including its recent candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2017 to 2018. Ambassador Van Leeuwen will be based in Suriname.