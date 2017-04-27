Female fruit vendor accused of assaulting cop

A WATER Street, Georgetown fruit vendor, who allegedly assaulted a city police and escaped from the Stabroek Police Outpost, was released on $25,000 bail by City Magistrate Annette Singh on Thursday.

Onika Miller of Fourth Street, Vigilance, East Coast Demerara denied that on April 19, 2017 at Water Street, Georgetown, she assaulted a City Police Inspector. The woman further denied that on the said date, while being held at the Stabroek Police Outpost pending an investigation, she escaped from police custody.

Magistrate Singh placed the vendor on $15,000 bail for escaping from police custody and $10,000 bail for assaulting the city officer. Miller was also charged with obstructing public way; engaging in public insult and obstructing a peace officer from carrying out his duties. She pleaded guilty to the three charges and was fined a total of $30,000.

The prosecutor told the court that on the day in question at Water Street, Georgetown city police ranks observed a wooden bench, two pieces of ply wood, a quantity of watermelons and other fruits being offered for sale by Miller.

As a result, a city police rank approached the woman and informed her that she was obstructing the public way to which she behaved in a disorderly manner. The court was told that the woman hurled a series of insulting remarks at the peace officer and threw a quantity of pineapples at him.