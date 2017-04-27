Enrico Woolford appointed NCN chair

VETERAN broadcaster and Ministerial Advisor on Public Telecommunications, Enrico Woolford, has been appointed chairman of the new Board of Directors of the National Communications Network (NCN).

Woolford will be backed by a group of experts in the field of communication, including the Director of the Government Information Agency, Beverly Alert; News Source Editor-in-Chief, Gordon Moseley; Broadcaster Margaret Lawrence; and Information Technology (IT) Consultant Michael Leonard, who have all been named directors of the new board, in addition to Kamal Persaud and Dane Gobin.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon made the announcement during a press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency on Thursday.

He said it is Government’s expectation that the new board, which will serve from May, 2017 to April, 2018, will focus on policies that will pave the way for timely delivery of accurate information to the citizenry.

Minister Harmon said, additionally, roles of boards are confused with management.

“Of course, they are a board and not the management of NCN, and so generally sometimes boards need to understand that they drive policy and they are not there to do day-to-day management,” he posited.

The life of the last board, headed by Bishwa Panday, came to an end last year.

The minister of state said too that Cabinet also approved a board of directors for the Privatisation Board. That board will be headed by Dr Grantley Walrond. Minister Dominic Gaskin, Junior Minister of Finance Jaipaul Sharma, Sabrina Savory and Grantley Colbert are also members of the board.