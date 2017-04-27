Buzzing this weekend

THE Linden Town Week is winding down, and as the saying goes, you save the best for last, so things are going to be packed out this weekend as people rush to the Mining Town to take in the best of what the event has to offer!

But anyway, if you’re not headed down south and will be slumming it in Georgetown, do not despair! You are still being catered for!

Tower Poolside’s after-work lime has a pretty cool twist with a Lord of the Rings-esque theme to it, and lot’s of grilled everything!

Pulse is also continuing their party season on Saturday, and it’s promising to be sensational! Over at Club Privilege, the Easter holiday partying is still going on, and up on the East Coast there’s going to be a big chutney bashment!

More on the fashionable side however, there’s a fashion show, while the Miss St Joseph Pageant is promising to be a fun one!

TODAY

**LINDEN TOWN WEEK: Bikers Fest at Northern Burnham Drive (14:00hrs); Wismar Shore Big Lime at Wismar, Linden (15:00hrs); Meet & Greet Soca Fete at the Wismar Market Square (19:00hrs); Colour Party at the C/Burg Hard Court (20:00hrs)!

**As the Tower Suites Poolside continues to keep their after-work lime exciting, this week they’re hitting you with a totally new concept: The Lord of The Grill Afterwork Lime, and it’s promising to be “The one to rule them all!”

So, go out and kick off the Labour Day weekend with some of the most tantalising tastes in all of Middle-Earth! Get your food straight off the grill from 17:00hrs! Price remains $2000 per serving.

TOMORROW

**LINDEN TOWN WEEK: Vybz Regional All Black at the MSC Ground (20:00hrs); Linden Exhibition Festival at Republic Avenue (12:00hrs)!

**PULSE will be transforming Palm Court into an amazing atmosphere, to give you that sensational feeling as they bring to you “Sensation”! With the hottest DJ out of Trinidad, DJ Marcus Williams,

along with Guyana’s DJ Ryan and DJ Country Bouy!

Tickets: $2000; more at the door!

**If you thought the Easter partying was over, think again! The “Last Lap” is happening at Club Privilege!

**It’s “East Coast Chutney Night” at the Lusignan Community Centre, where a packed lineup of performers is waiting for you! There’s gonna be live performances by CoolBoyz (Damian, Pakaloo and John), Ken Rock from NY, Shakti Strings, Steven Ramphal, Bunty Singh, and much, much more! Tickets: $1000.

**Sorsha Williams Foundation and Sonia Noel will be hosting a Fashion Show and Tea Party at the Promenade Gardens from 14:00hrs! And it’s an all elegantly casual, all white kind of get together!

Feel free to bring out the kids, as they, too, will be catered for with several fun activities including painting, balloon crafting, bouncy castles, photo booths, make up booth for girls! Tickets: $2000.

SUNDAY

**LINDEN TOWN WEEK: Big Lime/ Linden Exhibition Festival on Republic Avenue (12:00hrs); Lions Club “Jeans & Anything Party” at the Bandstand (Egbert Benjamin Conference Centre, 20:00hrs); International Concert at MSC Ground (20:00hrs).

**The Miss St Joseph High School Pageant will see 16 confident young ladies vying for the junior and senior crown at the National Cultural Centre! Tickets: Auditorium Front, $2000; Auditorium Rear, $1500; and Balcony, $1000.

**The Second Annual Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family is promising to be one not to miss, when it goes down at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary!

From athletics, to football, to cricket and so much more, it’s going to be a sports and fun-filled day!

Gate prizes will be up for grabs, along with novelty events for the family and Kids Zone for children. The day has something for everyone!