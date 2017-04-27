Albouystown man jailed, fined $3.3M for marijuana

AN Albouystown resident was sentenced to three years in jail and fined $3.3M by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after he pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs on Thursday.

Saied Ally admitted that on April 25, 2017, at his Albouys Street, Albouystown home he had 2025 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, police ranks acted on information received and visited Ally’s home at Lot 34 Albouys Street, Albouystown commonly known as ‘sim yard’ and conducted a search. The ranks found the accused hiding under his bed, hugging two black parcels in his hands. He was ordered to come out from under the bed by the officers and they found the marijuana inside the parcels.

Ally did not have legal representation but told the court that he uses the drugs as medication and would normally boil and drink it as tea.