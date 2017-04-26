Passenger vessel sinks near Hogg Island

SEVERAL persons are counting themselves lucky after a passenger vessel bound for Parika from Supenaam sank shortly after departure on Wednesday morning.

Reports are that the vessel, which was captained by one “Fidel”, experienced a “spring leak”, a term which boat operators described for the instance when water enters a vessel via a leak.

According to a source at Parika, the boat was one of several which departed Supenaam during the 7:00hrs rush hour on Wednesday morning and while en-route, persons onboard observed water near their feet. The captain then maneuvered the boat close to Hogg Island, where the passengers clambered to safety as the vessel drifted and sank.

Several vessels which were passing at the time came to the aid of the stranded passengers. The operator of the vessel later made arrangements to haul the vessel out of the water. Boat operators at Parika told the Guyana Chronicle that the captain of the vessel experienced similar incidents in the past, including one close to Roden Rust where the vessel he was piloting at the time encountered rough waters and sank following seepages.

Meanwhile, persons at Parika called on the maritime authorities to enforce stringent measures to ensure boat operators comply with the regulations. It was noted that persons would “hide” their vessels whenever there are inspection exercises by the maritime officials. They said vessels with structural faults are usually hidden by their owners.

In addition, reports are that there are at least five passenger vessels which are not fitted with sheds. The vessels ply the Parika- Supenaam route daily, a boat operator noted.