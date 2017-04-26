Body found tied to tree at Onverwagt Foreshore

THE decomposed body of a male was discovered on Wednesday on the Number 28, Onverwagt Foreshore, West Coast Berbice,tied to a tree with a wound to the chest.

Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam, confirmed to Guyana Chronicle that the police are investigating the incident and foul play is suspected. Police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the man. The discovery was made by a Community Policing Officer who then alerted the police at approximately 15:00hrs.

According to the Commander, the body is in a terrible state of decomposition and it is difficult for the police to figure out what kind of wound was inflicted on the man at the time. The Commander said that investigators will check reports of missing persons in an effort to identify the man.