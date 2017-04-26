Man accused of killing wife, her lover walks free

IAN Boodhoo walked out of the Whim Magistrate’s Court a free man on Wednesday, after Magistrate Charlyn Artiga ruled that there is not enough evidence to link him to the murders of his reputed wife, Parbattie Vijrauen and her United States-based lover, Ramdat Persaud.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the June 3, 2015 murders concluded on Wednesday and according to the Magistrate, a prima facie case was not made out against the accused.

His lawyer, Sasha Roberts had submitted to the court that the prosecution failed to submit physical evidence linking the suspect to the crime. She said there were no eye witnesses, no weapon and no circumstantial evidence that linked her client to the crime.

Roberts revealed that the only evidence presented was a caution statement, which was ruled inadmissible by the court, given the fact that its contents were ventilated in the media. Further, two witnesses had testified for the defence and had revealed that the suspect was at home and then at work during the time the crime was committed.

On June 3, 2015 the partly naked body of Parbattie Vijrauen, 37 of Lot 1 ‘B’ Kilcoy, Corentyne and her lover, Ramdat Persaud, 56, of Lot 62, Tain Village, were discovered with marks of violence at a house at John’s, Tain Settlement, Corentyne.

As a result Boodhoo, a mason of No.3 Settlement, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice, was charged with two counts of murder. Hours after the discovery of the couple, police had revealed that Boodhoo confessed to killing his reputed wife and her lover.

Reports indicate that on the day in question, the woman and her lover had retired to bed, when an intruder gained entry into the lower flat of the two-storey building and crept to an inner stairway, and into a north eastern bedroom, where the couple laid asleep on a mattress. Armed with a cutlass, which the murderer had grabbed from Persaud’s kitchen, a blow was first fired at Vijrauen’s neck, while her naked companion Persaud, sustained an incised wound to his head.